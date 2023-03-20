- The decline of TV and cinema and rise of streaming will reshape entertainment
Splash Mountain, a popular ride in Disneyland, towers over attractions that encapsulate the 100-year history of the Walt Disney Company. To the south, on Main Street USA, a little cinema screens “Steam Boat Willie", in which Mickey Mouse made his debut in 1928. In the centre of the park the Sleeping Beauty Castle evokes the classic Disney animations of the 1940s and 1950s. On the outskirts are areas themed around Star Wars and the Marvel universe, which Disney took over during an acquisitions spree in the 2000s. Passengers at the high point of the ride have a few seconds to take in the view. Then, with a lurch, their car makes a near-vertical plunge and everyone gets drenched.
