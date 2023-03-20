As Disney turns 100, its business is on a rollercoaster ride

People close to Mr Iger say he did not plot his return and is unlikely to drag out his second act. That makes the search for a successor urgent, and there is no obvious heir. Meanwhile, the job is getting ever more demanding. Streaming has turned Disney into a gigantic direct-to-consumer business, as well as a far more international one. Its boss must manage political relationships with everyone from Florida’s Republicans to the Chinese Communist Party. And as technology puts Hollywood in competition with Silicon Valley, Disney will have to find new ways of exploiting its intellectual property, the one thing its richer rivals cannot yet match. The enduring value of those creations was foreseen by Walt Disney, who declared on the eve of Disneyland’s opening: “I only hope that we never lose sight of one thing—that it was all started by a mouse."

