As polls near, cinemas to see nationalistic flavour
Summary
- Movies centred around the abrogation of Article 370, the 2002 Sabarmati Express fire incident in Gujarat and the Bastar conflict could help boost the BJP’s election prospects, say experts
Multiple movies with political, religious and nationalistic overtones are set to light up the silver screen in the run-up to the general election expected to be held in April-May, as filmmakers seek to cash in on the religious fervour that peaked with the opening of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.