As polls near, cinemas to see nationalistic flavour

Multiple movies with political, religious and nationalistic overtones are set to light up the silver screen in the run-up to the general election expected to be held in April-May, as filmmakers seek to cash in on the religious fervour that peaked with the opening of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Movies centred around the abrogation of Article 370, the Sabarmati Express fire incident in Gujarat and the Bastar conflict, although announced with little fanfare, could help boost the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) election prospects, experts pointed out.

Yami Gautam plays an intelligence agent fighting terrorism in Kashmir in Article 370, a constitutional provision whose abrogation in 2019 ended Jammu & Kashmir’s autonomy. The movie is co-produced by Jio Studios and Aditya Dhar, who had previously directed war drama Uri: The Surgical Strike. Ektaa Kapoor will back The Sabarmati Report based on the real-life incident of the 2002 Sabarmati Express fire in which Vikrant Massey plays the lead role.

The makers of The Kerala Story, a political drama that released last year, are now bringing out Bastar: The Naxal Story, based on real-life incidents in Chhattisgarh hit by left-wing extremism. Actor Randeep Hooda will play the lead in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, a biopic on the freedom fighter. Earlier this month, a film called Six Nine Five (695), based on the struggle for the Ram temple in Ayodhya released in cinemas. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had led the inauguration ceremony of the temple in the Uttar Pradesh town, believed to be the birthplace of Lord Ram, on 22 January.

“These are quickies that are trying to cash in on the success of films that have released and worked before them. Given that there are no stars featuring in them, they have to come at the right time in order to take advantage of the buzz that the ruling party is anyway trying to generate," said a filmmaker, declining to be named. The person was referring to the success of political dramas The Kashmir Files, based on terrorism that forced Kashmiri Pandits to flee the valley, and The Kerala Story, over the past two years that emerged as sleeper hits, grossing ₹253 crore and ₹242 crore, respectively. Neither featured any mainstream names nor were they promoted aggressively.

Political analyst Manisha Priyam agreed the new films could play a role in boosting the ruling party’s prospects ahead of the coming election, after the euphoria around the Ram temple has subsided. “The cultural bent of voters is important in this election. The undecided voters are already inclined towards the BJP," Priyam added.

To be sure, hits like The Kashmir Files and The Kerala Story have provided succour to cinemas reeling from the impact of covid. This has been particularly true for the Hindi belt where few films have succeeded in drawing audiences in the post-pandemic era. However, the success of films like The Kashmir Files gave filmmakers a formula of sorts, unleashing a stream of movies on political and religious themes, but which fell flat at the box office. For example, earlier this month, a biopic on Atal Bihari Vajpayee, titled Main Atal Hoon and starring Pankaj Tripathi, managed only ₹7 crore in box office collections.

“These films may have been timed to ride the wave associated with the ruling party, but propaganda filmmaking is a difficult genre to master in terms of commercial viability," independent exhibitor Vishek Chauhan said. In case of both The Kashmir Files and The Kerala Story, there was enough shock value to draw people to the cinemas, Chauhan said, but when Vivek Agnihotri, who directed the former, brought out The Vaccine War, it found few takers. Similarly, there has to be more to the subject than just the vilification of a specific community, besides active support and endorsement from the government for a political film to find traction, trade experts said.