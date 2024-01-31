As polls near, cinemas to see nationalistic flavour

“These are quickies that are trying to cash in on the success of films that have released and worked before them. Given that there are no stars featuring in them, they have to come at the right time in order to take advantage of the buzz that the ruling party is anyway trying to generate," said a filmmaker, declining to be named. The person was referring to the success of political dramas The Kashmir Files, based on terrorism that forced Kashmiri Pandits to flee the valley, and The Kerala Story, over the past two years that emerged as sleeper hits, grossing ₹253 crore and ₹242 crore, respectively. Neither featured any mainstream names nor were they promoted aggressively.