With advertising budgets shrinking across sectors amid the covid-19 crisis, the FM radio industry is facing a major financial crisis. While April revenues are down by more than 80% from a year ago, revenues for May are estimated to fall by 90%, according to industry experts and players.

With both commercial and government sector advertising declining, the industry’s estimated losses stood at more than ₹200 crore in the first two months of FY21. The sector expects losses of more than ₹600 crore by September. The huge unpaid dues on advertisement by distressed sectors, such as micro, small and medium enterprises, realty and retail, besides mounting dues from government departments, have added to the woes of the radio industry.

The Association of Radio Operators for India (AROI), an industry body of private FM channels, had reached out to the government seeking a bailout package in March.

In the letter to Union minister of information and broadcasting Prakash Javadekar, AROI had sought a one-year moratorium on licence fees and charges by the government and Prasar Bharati, and restoration of government advertising on radio, besides clearing long-pending payments from the Directorate of Advertising and Visual Publicity.

While the ministry responded to the request with a three-month extension of licence fee payment without interest, which will reduce pressure to some extent, the support isn’t adequate, said industry executives.

“These are extremely turbulent times for the radio industry. Covid-19 has further aggravated the problems the radio industry has been facing since the last year or so. What we seek from the government is not a cash bailout package but a lease of life for the industry in terms of waiver of annual fee for a year and relaxation in some terms of our operating agreement with the government. This gesture will help us revive the industry and we will be able to keep India informed and entertained like we always have," said Harshad Jain, chief executive, radio and entertainment business, HT Media Ltd, which owns private FM brands Fever FM, Radio One and Radio Nasha.

“What the government has offered is a very small measure really. It’s not a waiver at all. It’s just a postponement of the payment obligation by three months," said Prashant Panday, chief executive, Entertainment Network India Ltd, which operates Radio Mirchi.

HT Media, which operates Fever and Radio Nasha, is the publisher of Mint.

