As revenues dry up, radio industry sends an SOS to the govt

“These are extremely turbulent times for the radio industry. Covid-19 has further aggravated the problems the radio industry has been facing since the last year or so. What we seek from the government is not a cash bailout package but a lease of life for the industry in terms of waiver of annual fee for a year and relaxation in some terms of our operating agreement with the government. This gesture will help us revive the industry and we will be able to keep India informed and entertained like we always have," said Harshad Jain, chief executive, radio and entertainment business, HT Media Ltd, which owns private FM brands Fever FM, Radio One and Radio Nasha.