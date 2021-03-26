The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has shifted its focus on gender portrayal after preparing guidelines on influencer marketing, online gaming and covid- related advertising.

The ad industry regulator has partnered with brand consultancy Futurebrands India to launch the first study into gender depiction in advertising. The study titled, GenderNext, aims to provide actionable insights that can shape gender narratives, especially around portrayal of women in advertising positively.

ASCI said it plans to expand its existing advertising code using the study findings. Its existing code clearly states that advertising should not derogate any gender.

“Our intention is not to become prescriptive to marketers; it is rather to raise conscientiousness among them. The goal is to bring out insights on empowered women emerging in the country, which can be leveraged by advertisers to connect deeply with consumers. Our aim is to guide advertisers towards a more responsible portrayal of gender in ads. What was acceptable in terms of gender portrayal ten years ago might not hold true today," said Subhash Kamath, chairman, ASCI.

The report, which is set to be released in September, will study more than 200 national and regional advertisements published in the past few years.

Santosh Desai, managing director and chief executive officer, Futurebrands, said, “The study—a synthesis of primary consumer feedback, opinions of a wide range of stakeholders and commentators, and a wider reading of cultural changes—will build on the ext-ensive cultural tracking work Futurebrands has been eng-aged in over the past decade."

