ASSOCHAM, film bodies raise concerns on Cinematograph Amendment Bill

More importantly, while a decision of the High Court of Karnataka states that the central government cannot exercise revisional powers in respect of films that are already certified by the censor board, the amendment proposes that the government may, if it considers it necessary to do so, direct the chairman of the board to re-examine a particular film. This, ASSOCHAM says, is “against the principles of separation of power and a potential ground to enable interference with independent decision making by an expert body or statutory mechanism. It is to be noted that the office of the expert body is in any case solely at the pleasure of the Central Government," the body says.

