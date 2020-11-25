At Grammy nominations, nods to Beyoncé and Taylor Swift but the weeknd is snubbe

Three of the eight nominations for the most prestigious prize, Album of the Year, went to R&B singer Jhené Aiko, genre-crossing music prodigy Jacob Collier and retro-soul duo Black Pumas. These are less commercially-successful artists that have currency with Grammy voters but may be unfamiliar to most music fans. Veteran rock band Coldplay was also nominated in the category, a surprise given the lack of buzz in the run-up to the nominations. And the only rapper recognized for the top award is Post Malone, who straddles the fence with pop music. Other nominees in this category include pop star Dua Lipa—considered a major contender—Taylor Swift and rock sister-trio Haim. Beyoncé, who leads the pack with nine nominations overall, is the most nominated female artist in Grammy history.