Actor Athiya Shetty and her husband Indian Men's Cricket team batsperson KL Rahul were entwined in controversy when a video emerged on social media platforms which allegedly showed the duo in a strip club.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty are currently in London, where the former is recovering after a knee surgery. KL Rahul was ruled out of playing for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG, for which he was also the captain, in the ongoing Indian Premiere League (IPL).

The video that went viral alleged that the actor-cricketer duo and some of their friends were spotted in a ‘strip club’.

On Saturday Athiya Shetty took to Instagram to address the allegations. She wrote, "I usually choose to be silent and not react, but sometimes it is important to stand up for yourself. Rahul, I and our friends went out to a regular place as one does."

“Stop taking things out of context, and check your facts before reporting. Peace and love," the actor signed out.

Screengrab of Instagram story shared by Athiya Shetty addressing strip club visit allegations

A video from a club has gone viral on social media. In the video a person who seemingly appears to be KL Rahul is seen. Reportedly, Athiya was also there with him, along with their friends.

Reacting to the post on Reddit, a user wrote in the comment, “What kind of newly married honeymoon phase is this? Not questioning anyone's individuals choice but find it a bit weird." “What is so wrong visiting a strip club? People watch porn too is that also considered wrong," added another one. A person also commented, “His wife is also there on a vacation with him. If she doesn’t have any problem who are we to judge."

KL Rahul and Athiya dated for quite a long time before tying the knot in January at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse. it was an intimate affair, including close friends and family in attendance.

Hours after the ceremony, Athiya and KL Rahul announced their wedding on Instagram. They shared pictures and wrote in the joint post, "In your light, I learn how to love... Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that's given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness."

Athiya made her acting debut in 2015 with Hero. She appeared in Mubarakan and Nawabzaade song Tere Naal Nachna. She was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor.