Athiya Shetty bins viral video claim of her and KL Rahul visiting ‘strip club’, says 'check your facts'. See Insta post2 min read 27 May 2023, 09:44 PM IST
KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty are currently in London, where the former is recovering after a knee surgery
Actor Athiya Shetty and her husband Indian Men's Cricket team batsperson KL Rahul were entwined in controversy when a video emerged on social media platforms which allegedly showed the duo in a strip club.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×