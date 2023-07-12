Atrangii TV to air Korean, Turkish and Russian content

Atrangii TV to air Korean, Turkish and Russian content1 min read 12 Jul 2023, 01:02 PM IST
There has been an increased demand for Korean and Turkish shows by the Indian audience but most of it is consumed on OTT. On the other hand, India still has television viewing households who do not have access to high-speed internet, Atrangii said in a statement.
Atrangii TV, a free-to-air Hindi general entertainment channel owned by Vibhu Agarwal, will air international language content dubbed in Hindi, with English subtitles for the audiences, starting 17 July. This will include Korean, Turkish, Russian and other international family drama series that will cater to female and male audiences in the 15 plus age group.
