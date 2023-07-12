Atrangii TV to air Korean, Turkish and Russian content

Atrangii TV, a free-to-air Hindi general entertainment channel owned by Vibhu Agarwal, will air international language content dubbed in Hindi, with English subtitles for the audiences, starting 17 July. This will include Korean, Turkish, Russian and other international family drama series that will cater to female and male audiences in the 15 plus age group.

While costs of content creation are skyrocketing, entertainment industry experts point out licensing and syndication can prove cheaper for companies.

There has been an increased demand for Korean and Turkish shows by the Indian audience but most of it is consumed on OTT. On the other hand, India still has television viewing households who do not have access to high-speed internet, Atrangii said in a statement.

“We are extremely excited to add quality international dramas to Atrangii TV. There has been research from our OTT app that shows that Korean and Turkish drama series are loved by the Indian audiences and have found a loyal fan base in the country. This increase in demand, led us to re-valuate the content strategy for our GEC. There exists a gap in content consumption between tier-one and television viewing households with limited high-speed data in tier-two, three and four parts of the country. We wanted to bridge this gap and get the same quality content as OTT to the television sets of people across the country for family viewing," Agarwal said in a statement.

The Korean line-up on Atrangii TV includes drama shows such as My Strange Hero, Love Temperature, My Lovely Girl, Divorce Lawyer in Love, Doctors, Birth of a Beauty, The Secret House and The Second Husband. On the other hand, the Turkish slate includes Aziz, The Last Summer and Broken Destiny as part of the content library.