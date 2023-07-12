Atrangii TV to air Korean, Turkish and Russian content

“We are extremely excited to add quality international dramas to Atrangii TV. There has been research from our OTT app that shows that Korean and Turkish drama series are loved by the Indian audiences and have found a loyal fan base in the country. This increase in demand, led us to re-valuate the content strategy for our GEC. There exists a gap in content consumption between tier-one and television viewing households with limited high-speed data in tier-two, three and four parts of the country. We wanted to bridge this gap and get the same quality content as OTT to the television sets of people across the country for family viewing," Agarwal said in a statement.