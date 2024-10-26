Attention Marvel fans! Tom Holland starrer Spider-Man 4 coming to theatres—When will it be released?

Spider-Man Swings Back into Action! Hollywood studio Sony Pictures has officially announced that Tom Holland's highly anticipated fourth Spider-Man 4 movie will hit theatres on July 24, 2026.

Spider-Man is owned by both Sony and Marvel.

Directed by a Marvel Mastermind The Spider-Man 4 will be helmed by Destin Daniel Cretton, known for his work on "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings."

The film is set to premiere shortly after the upcoming "Avengers: Doomsday," which lands in cinemas on May 1, 2026. It seems Marvel fans will have a summer full of superhero action to look forward to!

Holland and Zendaya: Script in Hand Just days before this announcement, Tom Holland revealed that he and his co-star and partner, Zendaya, had read a draft of the script Spiderman 4. During an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Holland confirmed, “Next summer, we start shooting. Everything’s good to go — we’re nearly there. Super exciting. I can't wait!”

Tom Holland's excitement for Spider-Man 4 is contagious, and fans can't help but share in his enthusiasm.

A Web of Nostalgia: Tom Holland’s Reunion with Spider-Man Legends Holland's last outing as the iconic superhero was in 2021's blockbuster "No Way Home," which made headlines for uniting him with previous Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

Reflecting on the experience, Holland remarked, “We were in a bubble. Tobey and Andrew would come to set in like a cloak; it was like something out of 'Star Wars.' It was hilarious.”

Fallon’s Fun: “Professionally Lying” About Spider-Man Secrets Host Jimmy Fallon couldn't resist teasing Tom Holland about his infamous knack for spilling secrets, jokingly suggesting that the young actor “professionally lied” about the involvement of Tobby Maguire and Andrew Garfield in the project.

“But I will say, it was worth it,” Fallon added, clearly echoing the sentiments of eager fans who can’t wait for more Spider-Man magic.

From Spider-Man to Nolan: Holland’s Hollywood Adventure Continues Holland's portrayal of Spider-Man has extended beyond standalone films; he has also featured prominently in major Marvel productions like "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame."

In addition to swinging back into action as Spider-Man, Holland recently landed a role in Christopher Nolan's next feature project, indicating that his star is continuing to rise in Hollywood.

Counting Down to Summer: What’s Next for Our Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man? With excitement palpable and a script reportedly read by Tom Holland and his co-star Zendaya, the future looks bright for the "Spider-Man" franchise with the fourth movie in tow.