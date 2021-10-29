Audible announces audio shows with Amitabh Bachchan, Supriya Pathak, others

NEW DELHI : Audible, the online audiobook and podcast service owned by Amazon, has announced a slate of new audio shows and podcasts for Halloween that falls on 31 October. The titles will include Kaali Awaazein , a 10-episode fictional series starring Amitabh Bachchan, Buri Nazar , a thriller starring Sayani Gupta, Rithvik Dhanjani, and Supriya Pathak Kapur, Aakhri Sawaal: Interviews Before Execution , an original, directed by Mantra, starring Kubbra Sait, Bhoot Kaal , a 30-episode series, created and narrated by Neelesh Misra, and a horror series titled Kalia Masaan .

Earlier this month, the audio platform said it has strengthened its content pipeline for India, making a new catalogue of more than 15,000 titles accessible as part of its ₹199 monthly subscription.

Free and paid podcasts and Audible originals include those narrated by actors such as Sanya Malhotra, Kubbra Sait, and Sayani Gupta. India is one of the fastest growing markets in the world with average engagement of two-and-half-hours per day, the company said.

“The pandemic has seen exploration grow for both free and paid titles and we’re doubling down our offerings on the two fronts," Shailesh Sawlani, vice-president and country general manager, Audible India had told Mint. While declining to comment on investment figures for the country or a targeted number of titles for the next year, Sawlani had said the platform had a slate ready for the next 12-18 months, including originals and adaptations of international titles in local languages.

The current slate includes Indian audiobooks such as Dharmayoddha Kalki by Kevin Missal, The Karadi Tales, The Panchatantra and Autobiography of a Yogi (Hindi edition) by Paramahansa Yogananda, Audible Originals including Zen: A Way of Living written and voiced by Om Swami, The Last Girl to Fall in Love (English) written by Durjoy Datta; voiced by Prateik Babbar and Rasika Dugal and the second season of TVF’s (The Viral Fever) YouTube original Permanent Roommates: He Said She Said, voiced by actors Sumeet Vyas and Nidhi Singh.

