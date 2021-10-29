Audible announces audio shows with Amitabh Bachchan, Supriya Pathak, others

“The pandemic has seen exploration grow for both free and paid titles and we’re doubling down our offerings on the two fronts," Shailesh Sawlani, vice-president and country general manager, Audible India had told Mint. While declining to comment on investment figures for the country or a targeted number of titles for the next year, Sawlani had said the platform had a slate ready for the next 12-18 months, including originals and adaptations of international titles in local languages.