Audible announces new Hindi podcast, ‘Marvels’ Wastelanders: Hawkeye’1 min read 16 Sep 2023, 10:33 AM IST
The series comprises six seasons in total, each focused on a different Marvel Super Hero. The first season, Marvel’s Wastelanders: Star-Lord, premiered this June with subsequent seasons releasing throughout 2023 and 2024.
Audible, the online audiobook service owned by Amazon, has announced a Hindi original podcast series Marvel’s Wastelanders: Hawkeye that will premiere on 29 September. This is the second instalment in the localised production of the global franchise, Marvel’s Wastelanders.