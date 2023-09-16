Audible announces new Hindi podcast, ‘Marvels’ Wastelanders: Hawkeye’

Audible, the online audiobook service owned by Amazon, has announced a Hindi original podcast series Marvel’s Wastelanders: Hawkeye that will premiere on 29 September. This is the second instalment in the localised production of the global franchise, Marvel’s Wastelanders.

The voice cast assembled includes Jaideep Ahlawat, Prajakta Koli and Jennifer Winget.

The series comprises six seasons in total, each focused on a different Marvel Super Hero. The first season, Marvel’s Wastelanders: Star-Lord, premiered this June with subsequent seasons releasing throughout 2023 and 2024.

Instalments in the Marvel’s Wastelanders series will include Hawkeye, Black Widow, Wolverine, Doom, and Marvel’s Wastelanders.

In 2021, Audible strengthened its content pipeline for India, making a new catalogue of over 15,000 titles accessible as part of its ₹199 monthly subscription.

Free and paid podcasts and Audible originals include those narrated by actors such as Sanya Malhotra, Kubbra Sait, Sayani Gupta and others.

India is one of the fastest-growing markets globally, with an average engagement of two-and-a-half hours per day, the company had said.

The current slate includes Indian audiobooks like Dharmayoddha Kalki by Kevin Missal, The Karadi Tales, The Panchatantra and Autobiography of a Yogi (Hindi edition) by Paramahansa Yogananda. Audible Originals including Zen: A Way of Living written and voiced by Om Swami, The Last Girl to Fall in Love (English) written by Durjoy Datta; voiced by Prateik Babbar and Rasika Dugal and the second season of TVF’s (The Viral Fever) YouTube original Permanent Roommates: He Said She Said, voiced by actors Sumeet Vyas and Nidhi Singh.

Global audiobooks such as The Prophet by Khalil Gibran (voiced by Riz Ahmed) and My Man Jeeves by P.G. Wodehouse are also available.

During the pandemic, the company had introduced the Audible Sleep Collection, which offers access to bedtime stories, ASMRs (autonomous sensory meridian response) and Sound Baths to help people stay calm.