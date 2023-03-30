New Delhi: Audible, the audio streaming platform owned by Amazon, has launched a four-part Hindi podcast series titled The Dark Side on its service in partnership with VICE India. The Dark Side follows an investigative documentary style and explores popular themes of love, cricket, Bollywood and money in India.

“VICE Media has a unique and distinct style of storytelling that we wanted our listeners to experience. The Dark Side podcast series from VICE Media is a perfect addition to our library with its gripping narratives and powerful insights. We are confident it will captivate audiences as well," Shailesh Sawlani, vice-president and country general manager, Audible India said in a statement.

In 2021, Audible had said it had strengthened its content pipeline for India, making a new catalogue of over 15,000 titles accessible as part of its ₹199 monthly subscription.

Free and paid podcasts and Audible originals included those narrated by actors such as Sanya Malhotra, Kubbra Sait, Sayani Gupta, among others.

India is one of the fastest-growing markets globally, with an average engagement of two-and-a-half hours per day, the company had said.

The current slate includes Indian audiobooks like Dharmayoddha Kalki by Kevin Missal, The Karadi Tales, The Panchatantra and Autobiography of a Yogi (Hindi edition) by Paramahansa Yogananda. Audible Originals including Zen: A Way of Living written and voiced by Om Swami, The Last Girl to Fall in Love (English) written by Durjoy Datta; voiced by Prateik Babbar and Rasika Dugal and the second season of TVF’s (The Viral Fever) YouTube original Permanent Roommates: He Said She Said, voiced by actors Sumeet Vyas and Nidhi Singh.

Global audiobooks such as The Prophet by Khalil Gibran (voiced by Riz Ahmed) and My Man Jeeves by P.G. Wodehouse are also available.