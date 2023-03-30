Audible announces Hindi podcast series with VICE India1 min read . Updated: 30 Mar 2023, 12:57 PM IST
The Dark Side follows an investigative documentary style and explores popular themes of love, cricket, Bollywood and money in India.
New Delhi: Audible, the audio streaming platform owned by Amazon, has launched a four-part Hindi podcast series titled The Dark Side on its service in partnership with VICE India. The Dark Side follows an investigative documentary style and explores popular themes of love, cricket, Bollywood and money in India.
