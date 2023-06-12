Audible announces Hindi podcast series ‘Marvel’s Wastelanders: Star Lord’1 min read 12 Jun 2023, 12:26 PM IST
The voice cast assembled includes Saif Ali Khan, Vrajesh Hirjee, Sushant Divgikr, Anangsha Biswas, Maninee De and Harjeet Walia. The series comprises six seasons in total, each focused on a different Marvel Super Hero.
New Delhi: Audible, the online audiobook service owned by Amazon, has announced a Hindi original podcast series Marvel’s Wastelanders: Star-Lord.
