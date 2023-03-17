Audible, the audio streaming platform owned by Amazon, and Pratilipi, a digital storytelling platform have entered into an 18-month agreement for the latter to adapt its literary work into audiobooks and audio shows that will be exclusively available on the Audible service. Pratilipi will be producing and developing over 300 hours of content for Audible in India. These shows will span genres such as romance, horror, thriller and mystery, the two companies said in a statement.

Pratilipi will adapt several titles from their catalogue such as Siyah, Benpanah Ishq, Kothewaali, among others, in addition to four other shows.

“Access to good stories irrespective of barriers such as language, geography and format has always been the central driving force at Pratilipi. Through this deal with Audible, we want to reiterate our focus on establishing Pratilipi as the home to some of the best stories," Ranjeet Pratap Singh, co-founder and chief executive officer, Pratilipi, said in a statement.

Shailesh Sawlani, vice-president and country general manager, Audible India said the company continues to offer its listeners a compelling and variety of stories to choose from. “Like Audible, Pratilipi is a force to reckon with when it comes to storytelling and their literary masterpieces will be perfect additions to the Audible library," he said in a statement.

In 2021, Audible, the online audiobook service owned by Amazon, said it had strengthened its content pipeline for India, making a new catalogue of over 15,000 titles accessible as part of its ₹199 monthly subscription.

Free and paid podcasts and Audible originals include those narrated by actors such as Sanya Malhotra, Kubbra Sait, Sayani Gupta and others.

India is one of the fastest-growing markets globally, with an average engagement of two-and-a-half hours per day, the company had said.