Audible partners with digital storytelling platform Pratilipi

Audible, the audio streaming platform owned by Amazon, and Pratilipi, a digital storytelling platform have entered into an 18-month agreement for the latter to adapt its literary work into audiobooks and audio shows that will be exclusively available on the Audible service. Pratilipi will be producing and developing over 300 hours of content for Audible in India. These shows will span genres such as romance, horror, thriller and mystery, the two companies said in a statement.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}