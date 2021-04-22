Audio could perk up Facebook’s eyes and ears
- The social-media giant sees growth potential in new audio features, including a Clubhouse competitor
Facebook is putting its money where your mouth is. The hope is that you’ll spend a lot of yours in return.
Fringe social audio network Clubhouse has just 35 employees and, in the span of less than three months this year, has grown its valuation from $1 to a whopping $4 billion, according to PitchBook. So when it comes to audio, imagine what a company with more than 58,000 employees and nearly half the world’s population already using its existing platforms can do.
