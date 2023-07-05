Audio series most preferred audio content format: Survey2 min read 05 Jul 2023, 11:16 AM IST
On an average, users spend 140 minutes daily on audio series, which is higher than music, audiobooks, and podcasts
Audio series are the most preferred audio content format, accounting for 41% of overall consumption, according to a survey by audio OTT platform, Pocket FM. Music followed closely at 29%, while audiobooks and podcasts were preferred by 20% and 10% of internet users, respectively.
