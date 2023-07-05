Audio series are the most preferred audio content format, accounting for 41% of overall consumption, according to a survey by audio OTT platform, Pocket FM. Music followed closely at 29%, while audiobooks and podcasts were preferred by 20% and 10% of internet users, respectively.

The online survey was conducted between April and May this year among 9,616 Internet users from India, who are actively consuming entertainment content on video and audio OTT services. Around 55% of the respondents were male, while 45% were female. About 80% of respondents were between 18 and 35 years, and the rest were older than 35 years.

On an average, users spend 140 minutes daily on audio series, which is higher than music (67 minutes), audiobooks (35 minutes), and podcasts (50 minutes). According to the survey, 44% of users pay for audio content. Among them, 33% indicated a monthly expenditure of over Rs.300, while 13% allocated between Rs.100 and Rs.300 and 54% spend less than Rs.100 per month.

Contrary to popular belief that audio content is predominantly consumed during commute, the survey revealed that people engage with audio across various daily activities. It was found that 23% listen to audio while cooking and 12% while carrying out household chores. 25% people listen to audio during work hours, 16% while commuting, and 15% during fitness activities. Moreover, 33% of respondents highlighted audio as a means to relax and unwind.

Regarding timing, the survey indicated that work hours dominate audio listening habits. Morning hours (6-9 am) witnessed a 30% engagement rate, followed by 55% from 9 am to 6 pm. Evening hours accounted for 21%, while leisure hours at night accounted for 32% (9 pm - 6 am).

Further, the survey revealed that people spend more time on audio than video. While 57% of respondents watch less than 60 minutes of video OTT content per day, 18% dedicate over two hours to video consumption daily. Moreover, 43% spend over 30 minutes on video OTT platforms for content discovery.

“The survey findings reveal a compelling shift in consumer behaviour, with audio content surpassing video in terms of daily engagement. It is evident that audio series has become the preferred choice, stimulating binge-listening habits among listeners. As the digital world grapples with screen fatigue, the upsurge in audio entertainment is no surprise," Shubh Bansal, vice-president, growth, Pocket FM, said in a statement.