Audio platforms bet big on podcasts with new tie-ups

06 Apr 2023
Audio streaming platforms are turning to podcasts to expand their user base in India. Platforms are partnering with publishers and video streaming services to adapt audio formats of books and web shows. Amazon-owned Audible has collaborated with The Viral Fever and Dice Media for their shows and has also released books for the James Bond series in Hindi. However, there are challenges in offering new content to users, as an audio narration of a video may not attract new listeners. Platforms generally prefer revenue-sharing models due to the costs of acquisition, and adaptations are still in an early stage.
