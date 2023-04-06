Audio platforms bet big on podcasts with new tie-ups

“The audio format is unique and provides a portable yet immersive experience to the listeners, offering a break from on- screen entertainment. Known IPs are a great way to engage with fans as storylines are new, simultaneously allowing them to experience magic of audio storytelling, besides, encouraging their imagination to build stories," said Shailesh Sawlani, country manager, India, Audible. Adding a variation to the story (through an audio), helps build on the love that the series received and offers audiences an extension of what they have experienced till now, he said.