Audio streaming platforms lean on independent artistes in absence of film music

“Till the time cinemas are closed and new movies are not released, we expect singles to continue to top the charts. Non-film related singles were the songs most listened to in the past few months," Prashan Agarwal, CEO, Gaana, said. As music streaming platforms have grown over the years in tier-one, two and three markets, the consumption share of Bollywood has reduced from 70% to 50%, Agarwal said, the reason being that while Bollywood music has grown by five times, regional music has grown by 30 times in the past three years.