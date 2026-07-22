Why music alone is no longer enough for audio streaming platforms

Audio streaming platforms have long competed on the breadth of their music catalogues. Now, as subscription prices rise and free tiers become less generous, the next battleground is shifting beyond music catalogues to product experience and exclusive content.
With services such as Spotify and Amazon Music either raising prices or introducing ads to previously ad-free experiences, industry executives say differentiation will increasingly come from exclusive intellectual property (IP), podcasts, creator ecosystems, artificial intelligence (AI)-powered discovery and a more personalized product experience.
Music catalogues are largely licensed and therefore similar across platforms, leaving limited room for differentiation.
The shift comes as the paid streaming market expands. India's paid audio streaming subscriber base grew 37% year-on-year to 14 million in 2025, according to a March Ficci-EY report. The report estimates that figure could double to 28-30 million by 2028, driven by continued efforts to make free products less frictionless, introduce aspirational paid features and improve customer experience.