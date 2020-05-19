Audio streaming platforms now bet big on podcasts

“Podcasts are non-intrusive in the sense that they give people good company while they do other things," said Ramesh Menon, chief business officer, HT Media Ltd, adding that religious, mythological and entertainment stories do best on its HT Smartcast platform, which was launched four months ago. HT Smartcast’s curation of podcast offerings hit 5 million listeners as of April, and is aiming for 1.5 million more in May. Shows such as Sonal Kalra’s Tension Not on how to stay calm and Crazy for Kishore, hosted by singer Kishore Kumar’s son Amit, are hits. Other shows that do well include Mint’s Rediscovering Gandhi and Prashant Jha’s political podcasts, besides morning and evening news-based shows. Its content is also available on more than 30 other podcast platforms. HT Media Ltd is the publisher of Mint and Hindustan Times.