NEW DELHI : With easing of covid restrictions in most parts of the country and work commutes getting back on track, audio streaming services that had seen a 5-15% drop during the peak of the second wave, are now seeing consumption bounceback, streaming platform executives said.

States such as Delhi, Maharashtra, and Gujarat remain top contributors to listenership, though people still prefer soulful, even spiritual tracks compared with party music, reflecting their state of mind and lifestyle. Bollywood may remain an eternal favourite but regional languages such as Telugu and Bhojpuri have gained at its expense given the absence of too many new films in the past year-and-a-half.

“The initial lockdown, and the consequent stay-at-home lifestyle severely altered our lives, and our music listening patterns forever. There were drops to the tune of 5%-15% across categories over April and May (when the second wave had hit), but since this June there has been a strong comeback, not just in volumes but per-capita consumption, erasing most of those drops," Vivek Pandey, chief operating officer at Gaana said.

States of Delhi and Maharashtra (especially, Mumbai) are top contributors to Gaana’s user base, Pandey said. However, on a per-capita basis, Gujarat and the Hindi heartland have shown strong consumption increases; Gujarat has a 15-20% lead over the national average in average listening time while music in the regional languages of the Hindi heartland has seen a 40% spurt this year, Pandey said.

A JioSaavn spokesperson said there was a shift in consumption patterns during the first lockdown, since there was a decrease in streaming during work and post-work hours, due to the decrease in commute time. “Now, users are steadily returning to pre-covid behaviour with 10 am-4 pm being the peak time for streams across the platform," the person said. As movie releases were delayed and then became few and far between, the listeners of Bollywood and pop music migrated to independent and regional language songs with Bhojpuri and Telugu being the top gainers, the person added.

A Spotify spokesperson however admitted that the majority of listening on the service was still happening at home, on tablets, desktops, gaming consoles, speakers, and TV. “Over the last year-and-a-half, we saw an increase in the releases and listening of independent and non-film music," the person said adding that even direct-to-digital films such as Shershaah (that released on Amazon Prime Video)—that managed over 100 million streams on Spotify—have seen great traction. Outside of this, English, Korean and Japanese pop, instrumental, and Spanish music are popular, the person said.

To be sure, the stress and uncertainty of the pandemic has aided the growth of some genres. Gaana’s Pandey said devotional music streams have risen by as much as 40% since April this year, eating a little into the share of party favourite Punjabi Pop. Pulkit Sharma, co-founder and CEO, Khabri, a vernacular audio platform that targets learning and knowledge-based courses, that tripled its user base said they benefited from anxious students and exam aspirants turning to audio as educational institutes and coaching centres remain shut.

Shailesh Sawlani, country head, Audible India, that offers audiobooks and podcasts, said the platform has seen listeners experiment with different genres, and those from the self-development, spirituality genre have done well, as well as romance, horror, mythology and “escapist fiction", i.e., fiction titles featuring places and situations very different from our world.

“Over the last two years, we customized a lot of our content to provide value and relief to our listeners during these challenging times. We introduced the Audible Sleep Collection last year, which offers access to bedtime stories, ASMRs (Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response) and Sound Baths to help people stay calm and stress-free," Sawlani said, adding that the platform saw a surge in interest for sleep titles during the second wave and decided to make the catalogue free for a larger audience by collaborating with Alexa, the virtual assistant technology developed by Amazon.

