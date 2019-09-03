August movie round-up: ‘Mission Mangal,’ ‘Batla House’ dominate month

New Delhi: The Independence Day weekend and a string of festivities have brought much cheer for the movie business this month. As is tradition, there were two films vying for audiences’ attention for the 15 August holiday — Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal and John Abraham’s Batla House that have made ₹180.77 crore and ₹84.06 crore, respectively.

“Given that Independence Day coupled with festivals such as Rakshabandhan and Janmashtami fall in August, the month is conducive for films that can be viewed by families," said Ashish Saksena, chief operating officer, cinemas, BookMyShow.

“Mission Mangal is by far the movie of the month, with Akshay Kumar sharing credit with four strong women characters who proved their mettle. With an outstanding performance by Vidya Balan, the film is on its way to achieving the ₹200-crore mark," Saksena added.

Film trade and exhibition expert Girish Johar said the fact that both Independence Day releases had set the cash registers ringing, together clocking in nearly ₹300 crore, meant that the two movies had met and been appreciated by their target groups, without taking each other down.

The other big blockbuster of the month, action thriller Saaho, starring Prabhas, notched up ₹190 crore across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam language versions in domestic box office collections since its release last Friday.

“Numbers that have come in despite unfavourable reviews and non-holiday releases are nothing short of a mega achievement," according to Johar.

Other Hindi releases of the month, romantic comedy Jabariya Jodi ( ₹15.98 crore) and Sonakshi Sinha-starrer Khandaani Shafakhana ( ₹4.41 crore) fell short of expectations.

As far as Hollywood releases were concerned, action film Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw, Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and animation flick Angry Birds 2 managed decent collections of ₹75.65 crore, ₹5 crore and ₹6.45 crore, respectively.

“Hobbs & Shaw was an ideal escapist entertainer for the holiday season and it certainly did not disappoint with its action set pieces and comedy. Once upon a Time in Hollywood , thrillingly unrestrained yet solidly crafted, was much anticipated for its actors, Tarantino’s direction and story, which brought its own set of controversies along the way. Both films were successful at the box office," Saksena said.

In the non-Hindi local language category, Ajith-starrer Nerkonda Parvaai (Tamil), a remake of Hindi film Pink ,epic historical war film Kurukshetra (Kannada), psychological thriller Rakshasudu, crime thriller Evaru (Telugu) and comedy drama Ye Re Ye Re Paisa 2 (Marathi)stood out.

To be sure, there is much to look forward to next month. Starting with buddy comedy Chhichhore this Friday, after which Sunny Deol will introduce son Karan in a romance called Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. Later in the month, there is Ayushmann Khuranna’s Dream Girl and The Zoya Factor starring Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan.

“Ayushmann has been on a fantastic high lately and with this one, he only seems to be going bolder," Johar said.

All figures have been sourced from movie websites Bollywood Hungama and Box Office India.



