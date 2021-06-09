Australian hit series adds to children’s content in India

A recent study conducted by discovery+ with a group of parents and children said showed that while parents were concerned about screen time, they were open to it as long as the content was educative and encouraged creativity, Tata added. discovery+, that premiered a movie Kaal Ki Shatir Chaal from the Little Singham franchise, is bringing out a mix of edutainment (Chopped Junior) and informative (How Do They Do it and MythBusters Jr) titles for children along with programmes that hold nostalgic value for millennial parents, especially those who have grown up consuming edutainment content on the Discovery TV channel. Apart from discovery+, even VOOT, the OTT service owned by Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd, has a segment devoted to kids.