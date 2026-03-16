The Delhi High Court’s interim order in favour of Saregama India Ltd has reignited a debate over who truly owns a song. The order restraining music composer Ilaiyaraaja from exploiting copyrighted works claimed by Saregama India in 134 films underscores a foundational but often misunderstood principle of Indian copyright law: authorship and ownership are not synonymous, particularly in the context of sound recordings released before 2012.
Authorship vs ownership: Why composer Ilaiyaaraja’s case underscores a key tension in Indian music
SummaryThe Delhi High Court's interim order favours Saregama India, restricting Ilaiyaraaja's use of copyrighted works from 134 films. This case underscores the distinction between authorship and ownership in music rights, highlighting the complexities of legacy agreements.
The Delhi High Court’s interim order in favour of Saregama India Ltd has reignited a debate over who truly owns a song. The order restraining music composer Ilaiyaraaja from exploiting copyrighted works claimed by Saregama India in 134 films underscores a foundational but often misunderstood principle of Indian copyright law: authorship and ownership are not synonymous, particularly in the context of sound recordings released before 2012.
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