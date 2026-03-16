Authorship vs ownership: Why composer Ilaiyaaraja’s case underscores a key tension in Indian music

“The interim order in the Ilaiyaraaja vs. Saregama dispute underscores the persistent friction between historical 'work-for-hire' contracts and the modern statutory protections granted to creators. This case highlights that in the music industry, 'authorhood' is not synonymous with 'ownership.' While a composer’s creative contribution is permanent, their legal control over that work depends entirely on the specific language of their assignment contracts,” said Ankita Singh, founder, Sarvaank Associates.