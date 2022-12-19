Avatar 2 box office collection day 3: Net earning crosses 100 cr mark in India

James Cameroon's magnum opus Avatar: The Way of Water continued on its gold helm even on the third day of its release in the Indian box office. Cameroon's big budget spectacle might have failed to cause a big splash as was expected in its global numbers, the three and a half hour long movie's earning on Sunday crossed ₹100-crore mark in net collection across India.
In India, the movie earned ₹160 crore within three days. On Sunday the movie saw a marginal rise in its earning from Saturday. The earning was only marginal owing to the FIFA World Cup finals, that grabbed attention of most of its spectators.
Avatar makers shared, “December mei Diwali. You heard that right. Celebrations at the box office as James Cameron’s Avatar The Way of the Water has a mammoth opening weekend worldwide collections of Ts 3,500 cr! In India, the movie collected ₹160 cr GBOC in 3 days."
Avatar has become the first film to register such a staggering opening day figure in the post-pandemic times, outshining the rest of the Bollywood films that released this year and beating the record of Hollywood releases too. Even Bollywood hits such as Drishyam 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 failed to get such numbers at the box office.
In the US, it tied with The Batman as the fourth highest domestic debut of the year, behind Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ( $187.4 million in May ), Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, ($181 million in November) and Thor: Love and Thunder ($144.2 million in July).
Expectations were enormous for Avatar 2, which carried a reported price tag of over $350 million, the pressure of following up the highest grossing film of all time (thanks in part to various re-releases) over a decade later and the daunting task of propping up an exhibition business that’s still far from normal. Everything Avatar is oversized, though: the Na’vi characters, the runtime (a staggering three hours and 12 minutes), the technical advancements and the release strategy from 20th Century Studios and The Walt Disney Co.
Avatar: The Way of Water managed to receive great reviews from critics just like its predecessor. The film is among the widest releases in Disney history, debuting on over 12,000 screens in the US and Canada and 40,000 internationally.
