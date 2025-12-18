New Avatar leads a late year-ender show that promises to light up the box-office
Avatar is set to release in India this week, with expectations of ₹20-30 crore on opening day. The film's established legacy and fan base, alongside successful Bollywood films, could enhance the overall box office performance as the year concludes.
As 2025 winds down, India’s film exhibition industry is counting on a late wave of event cinema—spanning Hollywood franchises and big domestic releases—to close the year on a high note. Topping the list is the latest instalment of Avatar: Fire and Ash that is expected to earn ₹20-30 crore on its opening day in India this week. Since its earlier version was India's top Hollywood grosser, the new film builds on an established legacy and fan base. When released in 2022, the earlier Avatar movie had earned ₹378.22 crore in India.