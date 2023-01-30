‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ climbs box-office ranks with help from Chinese audiences5 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 02:29 AM IST
- Science-fiction sequel this past week became No. 4 highest-grossing movie ever
Walt Disney Co.’s “Avatar: The Way of Water" has become the highest-earning movie of the pandemic era, helped in part by its popularity in China, an encouraging sign for film studios this year.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×