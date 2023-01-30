Home / Industry / Media /  ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ climbs box-office ranks with help from Chinese audiences
Walt Disney Co.’s “Avatar: The Way of Water" has become the highest-earning movie of the pandemic era, helped in part by its popularity in China, an encouraging sign for film studios this year.

