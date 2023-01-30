‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ climbs box-office ranks with help from Chinese audiences

Disney was counting on big numbers out of China to buoy ticket sales for its Avatar franchise, which it acquired as part of its $71.3 billion deal for the entertainment assets of 21st Century Fox in 2019. The first Avatar movie from 2009, which tells the story of a blue-skinned race of beings called the Na’vi who defend their home moon of Pandora from rapacious earthlings, grossed $259 million in China and went on to earn more than $2.9 billion worldwide, making it the highest-grossing movie of all time.