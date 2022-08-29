‘Avatar’ to return to Indian cinemas ahead of sequel’s release1 min read . Updated: 29 Aug 2022, 02:03 PM IST
In 2021, English language films had earned around Rs. 400 crore in India, while in 2019, Hollywood films made ₹1,200 crore in the market
Avatar, the 2009 science fiction film directed by James Cameron will re-release in India on 23 September, ahead of the sequel The Way of Water hitting screens on 16 December. The older film stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, Michelle Rodriguez, and Sigourney Weaver.