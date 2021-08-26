Axel Springer to Acquire Politico

The deal is valued at more than $1 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

Axel Springer will also acquire the remaining 50% share of its current joint venture Politico Europe, as well as tech news site Protocol from Robert Allbritton, founder and publisher of Politico and Protocol, the companies said Thursday.

The Wall Street Journal earlier this month reported that Axel Springer was in talks to purchase an ownership stake in Politico, and that the discussions also included the possibility of a full buyout. Launched in 2007, Politico reshaped Washington coverage with its blanket reporting on all things political, rapid-fire blog posts, morning email blasts and in-depth tracking of elections and legislative happenings. That later paved the way for a move toward events and high-price subscription services.

Axel Springer teamed up with Politico in 2014 to launch Politico’s European edition the following year in a 50/50 joint venture. The operation is based in Brussels with offices throughout the continent.

Editorial and management leadership teams of Politico in the U.S., Politico Europe and Protocol will stay in place, and will continue to operate their publications separately from Axel Springer’s other U.S.-based brands, the companies said.

“It became steadily more clear that the responsibility to grow the business on a global scale, to better serve the audience and create more opportunities for our employees, might be better advanced by a larger company with a significant global footprint and ambitions than it could be by me as owner of a family business," Mr. Allbritton said.

Axel Springer, which owns the German newspapers Bild and Die Welt, has been adding to its U.S. media holdings in recent years. The company purchased Business Insider in 2015 for about $500 million and recently bought Morning Brew, a digital publisher that has focused largely on business.

In an interview, Axel Springer CEO Mathias Döpfner said that Politico and Axel Springer have been holding on-again, off-again deal talks for years. Talks picked up in recent months, Mr. Döpfner said, after Mr. Allbritton indicated to Axel Springer he was willing to sell, and the deal was hashed out quickly over videoconferences.

Mr. Döpfner said that Axel Springer’s deals in the U.S. for Politico, Business Insider and Morning Brew point to broader designs for the Berlin-based publishing conglomerate. Politico was attractive, he said, because of its 30% profit margin and its reputation for high-quality journalism.

“Our ambition is to become the leading digital publisher in the democratic world," he said.

Axel Springer’s deal with Politico is structured differently than most of its U.S. investments. Typically, the company purchases a majority stake in its media businesses, giving founders an incentive to stay on and grow the business. In this case, Axel Springer has purchased the entirety of Politico from Mr. Allbritton and will conduct a search for a new CEO after the deal closes later this year, Mr. Döpfner said.

In an all-hands town hall meeting with Politico staffers this morning, Mr. Allbritton said he intended to stay as long as Axel Springer wanted him there.

Axel Springer was recently in talks to buy Axios, a digital-news publisher. Mr. Döpfner declined to discuss specific deal talks with Axios but said that Axel Springer will “very carefully watch their development" and didn’t rule out the possibility of a deal.

Axios declined to comment.

