Axel Springer to Acquire Politico

The Wall Street Journal earlier this month reported that Axel Springer was in talks to purchase an ownership stake in Politico, and that the discussions also included the possibility of a full buyout. Launched in 2007, Politico reshaped Washington coverage with its blanket reporting on all things political, rapid-fire blog posts, morning email blasts and in-depth tracking of elections and legislative happenings. That later paved the way for a move toward events and high-price subscription services.

