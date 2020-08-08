Ayodhya Bhumi Pujan ceremony watched by 160 million people

Events of national significance ordinarily notch up high TV viewership numbers. For instance, according to BARC data, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation in May on the ₹20 trillion stimulus package and the extension of the lockdown drew 193 million viewers across 197 television channels. Modi’s 14 April address when he had announced lockdown 2.0 remains unmatched in viewership, having notched up 203 million viewers across 199 TV channels. In comparison, his video message on 3 April for a nine-minute blackout in honour of frontline workers drew 119 million viewers across 199 TV channels, the announcement of the first phase of the lockdown in March had notched up a viewership of 197 million across 201 channels, and his announcement of a janata curfew in March was viewed by 83 million across 192 channels.