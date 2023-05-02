Ayushmann Khurrana’s ‘Dream Girl 2’ to release on 25 August1 min read 02 May 2023, 10:40 AM IST
The comedy-drama is a sequel to Dream Girl featuring Khurrana that had released in 2019 and ill be helmed by original director Raaj Shaandilya
Actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Pandey’s Dream Girl 2 will now release in cinemas on 25 August, 2023. The comedy-drama is a sequel to Dream Girl featuring Khurrana that had released in 2019. The film will be helmed by original director Raaj Shaandilya. Dream Girl had made Rs. 139.37 crore in box office collections in 2019.
