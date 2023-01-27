Ayushmann Khurrana’s ‘An Action Hero’ to stream on Netflix1 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 10:34 AM IST
The film,which will stream on Netflix starting 27 January, co-stars Jaideep Ahlawat and had earned Rs. 10.89 crore at the box office
Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer An Action Hero will stream on Netflix starting 27 January. The film co-starring Jaideep Ahlawat had earned Rs. 10.89 crore at the box office.
