Ayushmann Khurrana’s ‘Anek’ to premiere on Sony MAX1 min read . Updated: 30 Sep 2022, 10:48 AM IST
Ayushmann Khurrana’s political thriller Anek will have its satellite premiere on Sony MAX on 30 September. The Anubhav Sinha directed film had released in cinemas this May and made Rs. 8.15 crore at the box office.