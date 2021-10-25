NEW DELHI : Ayushmann Khurrana’s socio-political thriller Anek, directed by Anubhav Sinha, will arrive in cinemas on 31 March 2022, the makers have confirmed. The film has been co-produced by Sinha along with T-Series. Khurrana and Sinha had earlier collaborated on the 2019 political thriller Article 15 .

To be sure, Khurrana has seen a good run at the box office over the past few years with hits such as Bareilly Ki Barfi ( ₹34.02 crore), Shubh Mangal Saavdhan ( ₹41.98 crore), Andhadhun ( ₹73.37 crore), Badhaai Ho ( ₹134.46 crore), Article 15 ( ₹65.25 crore), Dream Girl ( ₹139.37 crore) and Bala ( ₹110.97 crore). His last theatrical release Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan had performed below par at the box office, while comedy drama Gulabo Sitabo was released directly on an OTT platform owing to the pandemic.

Having begun his career on radio, Khurrana hosted and appeared in several television shows such as MTV Fully Faltoo Movies, Cheque De India, Jaadoo Ek Baar, Music Ka Maha Muqqabla, MTV Rock On, India's Got Talent and Just Dance besides being part of the anchoring team of shows based on the third season of the Indian Premier League.

He made his film acting debut in 2012 with Shoojit Sircar's romantic comedy Vicky Donor, which he followed up with flops such as Nautanki Saala (2013), Bewakoofiyaan (2014) and Hawaizaada (2015). Khurrana's career took a turn when he starred opposite newcomer Bhumi Pednekar in Sharat Katariya's romantic drama Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015), close on the heels of which he appeared in other new-age films such as romantic-comedy dramas Bareilly Ki Barfi and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, both of which released in 2017 and were commercially successful.

In 2018, Khurrana featured in his most memorable role to date, in director Sriram Raghavan’s black comedy thriller Andhadhun that won him the national award for best actor.

