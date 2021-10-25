Ayushmann Khurrana’s ‘Anek’ to release on 31 March

He made his film acting debut in 2012 with Shoojit Sircar's romantic comedy Vicky Donor, which he followed up with flops such as Nautanki Saala (2013), Bewakoofiyaan (2014) and Hawaizaada (2015). Khurrana's career took a turn when he starred opposite newcomer Bhumi Pednekar in Sharat Katariya's romantic drama Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015), close on the heels of which he appeared in other new-age films such as romantic-comedy dramas Bareilly Ki Barfi and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, both of which released in 2017 and were commercially successful.