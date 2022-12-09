Ayushmann Khurrana’s ‘Doctor G’ to stream on Netflix

Actors Fahadh Faasil, Tovino Thomas and Rajkummar Rao who witnessed reasonable success with the films released directly on the streaming platforms during covid, and even garnering critical acclaim, have also released their latest films in theatres. Faasil’s Malayankunju was released in cinemas earlier this year, as was Rao’s HIT: The First Case. A lot of actors and filmmakers have realised box office is critical for the film to generate enough chatter among audiences. You can always recover investments through an OTT release, but the audience validation beyond social media, which is a small world anyway, is important, according to trade experts.

