Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Dream Girl 2' to release in cinemas on 7 July
Actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Pandey’s Dream Girl 2 will now release in cinemas on 7 July, 2023. The comedy-drama is a sequel to Dream Girl featuring Khurrana that had released in 2019. The film will be helmed by original director Raaj Shaandilya. Dream Girl had made Rs. 139.37 crore in box office collections in 2019.