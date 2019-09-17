Ayushmann Khurrana spearheads 100-cr Godrej Security Solutions marketing push

New Delhi: A burglary attempt, distressed victim and sympathetic neighbors are the key elements in the new Godrej Security Solutions (GSS) television ad featuring actor Ayushmann Khurrana. The ‘Bilkul Safe Hai’ integrated campaign delivers the message of staying protected by using high-end security home solutions with its signature humour.

Created by advertising agency Wunderman Thomspon, the campaign aims to highlight the benefit of adopting home lockers to secure valuables and documents at home instead of regular wooden cupboards or wardrobes. The television banks on humorous wordplay and depicts a familiar scenario of neighbours assuaging a homeowner post a burglary attempt. Shridhar (played by Khurrana), a nerd who is very particular and has every eventuality planned out, is seen at his home where a burglary attempt has happened. His neighbour (played by actor Rajesh Sharma) tries to sympathize but later realizes that the burglars have failed to rob Shridhar’s house (as he had Godrej security system in place) and decided to rob Sharma’s house instead. The ad uses humour to dispel myth that one will never be the victims of theft.

“In India, only 7% of the population owns a home locker. Our Security Solutions Quotient study revealed 52% of Indians continue to store their valuables in cupboards and wardrobes which are vulnerable to break-ins. This is despite the high rate of crime and marginal recovery rate of stolen assets in the country," said Mehernosh Pithawalla, vice-president and global head – marketing, sales and innovation, Godrej Security Solutions. “Through ₹100 crore investment in our omnichannel strategy and 'Bilkul Safe Hai' campaign, we wish to raise awareness among the consumer to take proactive steps towards making every Indian home absolutely safe."

The campaign is being promoted across television, digital and social media platforms.

“For this one, we decided to put ourselves not in the shoes of the consumer, but strangely, in the shoes of a robber. Like all of us, robbers too have deadlines, in fact much tighter ones. Within minutes, they need to get the job done before a suspecting neighbour or security guard shows up. However, when there’s a Godrej Home Locker and even if a robber tried his luck to break it open, it would mean much more time, which he doesn’t have. Instead, it’s easier to rob a home that doesn’t have the locker," said Priya Pardiwalla and Steve Mathias, vice-presidents and executive creative directors at Wunderman Thompson.

Apart from campaign and marketing push, Godrej Security Solutions also plans to expand its reach to 250 districts with 10, 000 retail outlets across urban and rural markets in India. To bolster its omnichannel presence, the company has also unveiled its le-commerce platform and a range of new home lockers starting ₹6,299. To exhibit the efficacy of home lockers, Godrej Security Solutions has launched a nationwide ‘Break-in Challenge’ aiming to engage over 10 lakh citizens. The challenge will cover 15 cities across India, including metros as well as tier II and tier III markets.

Kedar Teny, chief strategy officer at advertising agency Tilt Brand Solutions feels that the campaign execution does the job rather well of informing consumer about the need of home security solutions.

“Historically the brand has caricaturised and made light the "chor" rather than the cost of "chori". This execution focuses on the latter and hence makes the need for a safe more relevant than its previous attempts. While it’s a departure from the past, the brand does manage to retain its humour and therefore making it a comforting departure. I believe the need for a celeb is questionable except for the predictable aspect of cut through," he noted.

Teny further added that the appeal of the ad would have gone a notch higher if the starting price ( ₹6, 299) would have mentioned at the end of the ad. “I would have been tempted to have a starting price mentioned in the end; not for affordability reasons, but to register that it’s a steal in comparison to what you could lose when things get stolen," he added.