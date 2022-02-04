New Delhi: Ayushmann Khuarrana’s next film Anek directed by Anubhav Sinha will release in cinemas on 13 May. This is the actor’s second collaboration with Sinha after Article 15 that had made Rs. 65 crore when released in 2019.

In the past few years, Khurrana has seen a good run at the box office with hits like Bareilly Ki Barfi (Rs. 34.02 crore), Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (Rs. 41.98 crore), Andhadhun (Rs. 73.37 crore), Badhaai Ho (Rs. 134.46 crore), Article 15 (Rs. 65.25 crore), Dream Girl (Rs. 139.37 crore) and Bala (Rs. 110.97 crore). His last theatrical release before covid-19, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan had performed below par at the box office in February 2020 while comedy drama Gulabo Sitabo was released directly on an OTT platform owing to the pandemic. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, released in December, had earned Rs. 28.26 crore.

Sinha, who was first noticed for his work on television shows such as Shikast and Sea Hawks, besides music videos, started his feature film journey with Tum Bin in 2000 that starred Priyanshu Chatterjee, Sandali Sinha, Himanshu Malik and Raqesh Bapat. He is also known for action thriller Dus (2005) starring Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan and Shilpa Shetty and Shah Rukh Khan’s superhero film Ra.One (2011).

Sinha came into his own with political drama Mulk (2018) starring Rishi Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu, that relates the story of a Muslim family trying to reclaim its lost honour after a family member gets involved in terrorism. This was followed by Article 15 that tells the tale of a police investigation commencing after three teenage girls go missing from a small village and Thappad, starring Pannu, Pavail Gulati and Kumud Mishra, one of the last releases in cinemas before the covid-19 pandemic hit in March 2020.

