New Delhi: Doctor G , a social drama, starring Ayushmann Khurrana , Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah, will release in cinemas on 17 June. The film has been produced by Junglee Pictures.

To be sure, Khurrana has seen a good run at the box office over the past few years with hits such as Bareilly Ki Barfi (Rs. 34.02 crore), Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (Rs. 41.98 crore), Andhadhun (Rs. 73.37 crore), Badhaai Ho (Rs. 134.46 crore), Article 15 (Rs. 65.25 crore), Dream Girl (Rs. 139.37 crore) and Bala (Rs. 110.97 crore). His last theatrical release Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan had performed below par at the box office, while comedy-drama Gulabo Sitabo was released directly on an OTT platform owing to the pandemic.

Trade experts say a clutch of big-budget, star-cast films will help Bollywood fully recover by late 2021 and early 2022 as some sort of consistency in flow of theatrical releases shall resume later this year. Projects delayed from 2020 plus those greenlit in 2021 will come together to bear real fruit for the industry next year when pent-up demand among audiences will meet big supply. Making for the biggest line-up ever in recent times, the coming months will see big star vehicles including Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s long-delayed Brahmastra, Fighter starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal with Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy, the third instalment of Salman Khan’s Tiger franchise, among others.

However, trade experts point out that the shutdown of over 1,000 screens during the covid-19 pandemic and many theatres uncertain on when they might be able to restart all their properties, could lead to inadequate showcasing even for big films. A big opening weekend becomes even more important for producers after the pandemic because they know the film will premiere on an OTT platform within days which will eat into theatrical business.

