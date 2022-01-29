Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurranna will be seen in a new film titled An Action Hero directed by Anirudh Iyer, and co-produced by Aanand L Rai and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series. It will also feature Jaideep Ahlawat, best known for Amazon Prime Video original Paatal Lok .

In the past few years, Khurrana has seen a good run at the box office with hits like Bareilly Ki Barfi (Rs. 34.02 crore), Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (Rs. 41.98 crore), Andhadhun (Rs. 73.37 crore), Badhaai Ho (Rs. 134.46 crore), Article 15 (Rs. 65.25 crore), Dream Girl (Rs. 139.37 crore) and Bala (Rs. 110.97 crore). His last theatrical release before covid-19, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan had performed below par at the box office in February 2020 while comedy drama Gulabo Sitabo was released directly on an OTT platform owing to the pandemic. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, released in December, had earned Rs. 28.26 crore.

Having begun his career on radio, Khurrana hosted and appeared in several television shows such as MTV Fully, Music Ka Maha Muqqabla, MTV Rock On, India's Got Talent and Just Dance besides being part of the anchoring team of shows based on the third season of the Indian Premier League.

He made his film acting debut in 2012 with Shoojit Sircar's romantic comedy Vicky Donor, which he followed up with flops like Nautanki Saala (2013), Bewakoofiyaan (2014) and Hawaizaada (2015). Khurrana's career took a turn when he starred opposite newcomer Bhumi Pednekar in Sharat Katariya's romantic drama Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015), close on the heels of which he appeared in other new-age films such as romantic-comedy dramas Bareilly Ki Barfi and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, both of which released in 2017 and were commercially successful.

In 2018, Khurrana featured in his most memorable role to date, in director Sriram Raghavan’s black comedy thriller Andhadhun that won him the national award for best actor.

